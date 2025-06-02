The RGV Red Crowns fall to the San Antonio Corinthians in second home game

The RGV Red Crowns began the 2025 season on the road where they lost against the San Antonio Corinthians. Today, we had the rematch, with the Red Crowns looking for revenge.

The RGV Red Crowns looked to earn its 2nd win in a row against the Corinthians who are at the top of the Texas Conference.

Kicking things off in the 23rd minute, the cross ends up being a header by Daniel Sartorio for the first goal for the San Antonio Corinthians.Two minutes later, Vicente Alvarez is brought down by the goalkeeper. A penalty kick is awarded to the Red Crowns. Zach Hargreaves takes care of business to tie the game at one a piece. Later in the first half, Corinthians on the attack, the cross is deflected by Juan Carlos Alvarez. Which lead to this counter by the Red Crowns. Emmanuel Alvarez with the shot on goal that goes wide left.

The Red Crowns had a couple of chances in the 2nd half, but at the end the RGV squad fell to the Corinthians 2-1.