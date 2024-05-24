Third arrest made in Hidalgo County murder investigation

A third individual is facing charges in connection with the death of a person who was reported missing earlier this month, according to the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office.

Alejandro Cantu, 28, was charged on Thursday with tampering with physical evidence after allegedly using an excavator to help bury the victim’s body, according to a news release.

Bond for Cantu was set at $1 million.

The investigation began on May 13 when the sheriff’s office received a report of a homicide at a residence in the 1900 block of Morning Set in San Juan. The sheriff's office said the report was linked to that of a person who was reported as "possibly missing" on May 11.

Investigators were later told the body had been moved and buried at a residence on the 4600 block of East Wisconsin Road, where the body of Juan Carlos Hernandez De Leon was found on May 17.

According to a Friday news release, De Leon’s body was found in a barrel that was buried in the property.

“Investigators developed information that Cantu was seen picking up the excavator used to bury the barrel with Hernandez De Leon’s body inside and Cantu knew the body was inside the barrel,” the news release stated.

Three men — Jesus Grijalva, Roberto Salas, and Samuel Uvalle Sr.— were previously identified by the sheriff’s office as the suspects responsible for the murder.

Grijalva and Uvalle Sr. are in custody, and investigators are still searching for Salas.

Those with any information linked to the investigation are urged to contact the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office at 956-383-8114.