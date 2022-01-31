'This is historical': Mission Fire Department starts EMS program

In a first for the department, the Mission Fire Department is getting a new ambulance.

"This is historical for the Mission Fire Department,” said Mission Fire Chief Gilbert Sanchez. “That is, starting the EMS program within our department."

With their new ambulance, Mission firefighters will be able to provide extra care when responding to emergency calls. The decision was made because of the need for ambulances, and seeing an increase in call volumes in regards to COVID-19.

Joey Loza, who’s served with the Mission Fire Department for 13 years, says one of the biggest impacts the new ambulance will have for the community is being able to prevent the delay of treatment for patients.

"We already go out there and we treat and serve our community on the EMS side, and this will be able to kind of extend that arm," Loza said.

The Mission Fire Department will serve as the second provider for the city and will assist paramedics as much as they can.

The new ambulance is expected to start providing service once it is certified, which can be within the next six weeks. The department is planning to start the process to get a second ambulance in April or May.