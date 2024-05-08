Three decomposed bodies found in Brownsville apartment, investigation underway
The Brownsville Police Department is investigating after three bodies were found inside an apartment that were in a 'high state of decomposition.'
Police responded to a welfare concern at the Conquistador Apartments, located at the 300 block of Billy Mitchell Boulevard, Wednesday at 9:12 a.m., according to a news release.
Police said officers detected a strong foul odor coming from inside the apartment, and after making entry, found the three bodies. All three individuals are believed to be elderly.
Brownsville police said, at this time, there are no signs of foul play, but the investigation remains active.
A cause of death has yet to be determined and autopsies will be conducted.
