Three in custody following narcotics and prostitution investigation in Alamo
EDITOR'S NOTE: This story has been updated throughout.
Three people were arrested Saturday morning following a raid at a home in Alamo, according to the city’s police chief.
Eduardo Farias was arrested on a promotion of prostitution charge after officers with the Alamo Police Department executed a search warrant at a home on the 900 block of Jon Drive at around 11 a.m., city police chief Saul Solis said.
A search of the home led to the discovery of cocaine, marijuana, meth and guns, Solis said.
Two women were also found at the home and are facing drug-related charges in connection with the investigation, Solis said.
One of the women, identified as 25-year-old Mareli Olivarez, faces charges of evading arrest after attempting to flee the scene on foot, as well as two possession charges.
The second woman, 21-year-old Christine Cisneros, also faces two charges of possession.
All three suspects are set to be arraigned on Sunday, Solis said.
