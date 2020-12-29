x

Three Men Charged in Connection to San Juan Home Invasion

1 year 8 months 3 weeks ago Saturday, April 06 2019 Apr 6, 2019 April 06, 2019 3:50 PM April 06, 2019 in News - Local

SAN JUAN- Three men are in custody in connection to a home invasion in San Juan.

Oscar Orlando Pena, Luis David Sanchez and Jesus Angel Martinez Garza went before a judge Saturday afternoon.

Police say the men busted into a home on East Minnesota Road back in February.

The men are charged with burglary with intent to commit assault and engaging in criminal activity.

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days