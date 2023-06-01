Three more arrests made in connection with body found on Morningside Road in Brownsville

Authorities have made three more arrests in connection to a body that was found along Morningside Road in Brownsville.

Hector Borrego, Eddie Esparza and Jessica Guardiana were arrested on Wednesday and all three have been charged with tampering with physical evidence and engaging in organized criminal activity.

All three received a $15,000 for each charge.

The body was identified as 41-year-old Jose Alfredo Ramirez. He was found Saturday, May 20 with several wounds all over his body.

One person has already been arrested and charged. Miguel Alfonso Ruiz was arrested in May for murder along with other charges.

Related story: Suspect charged with murder in connection with body found in Brownsville

Police believe Ramirez was run over by a car driven by Ruiz, but they are still waiting on autopsy results to confirm. The car used to run over Ramirez was found in Mexico.

Brownsville police spokesperson Martin Sandoval says Borrego, Esparza and Guardiana facilitated taking the vehicle across the border.