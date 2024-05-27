Three public pools to open for the summer in Rio Grande City

In Rio Grande City, if you don't have a pool in your backyard, you'd have to go to Fort Ringgold to cool off.

There are three pools in the city but only one has been used before, now like the two others it sits empty. But officials say this is the summer they can finally be put it to use.

Three empty pools in the center of Rio Grande City also sit in the center of a years-long question

When will they be ready to swim in?

Rio Grande City Grulla Independent School District said the pools at Fort Ringgold should be ready in three to four weeks.

Something people like Ross Barrera have pushed for, for a long time.

"The first one was actually built in the 1920s by soldiers themselves and it was functional until the early 2000s," Barrera said. "The second one was built in the late 70s, it was done away with in the early 1980s.")

Then the school district started building more.

"We do have one here that started about seven to eight years ago and it's still unfinished," Barrera said. "The school has invested about $200,000 on this pool."

The school district says they've had other priorities that have kept the district from completing the pools.

The only specific and recent priorities named were graduation and end-of-year ceremonies, but they assured they are working on the pools.

