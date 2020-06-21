Three Valley natives ordained as Catholic priests

Bishop Daniel E. Flores marked the start for three new priests, all are natives of the Rio Grande Valley.

Father Pete Hernandez, Fr. Joe Luis Hernandez and Fr. Robert Moreno Jr. felt the pull to answer the call to priesthood. Fr. Pete says the call is a gift and a mystery. They were ordained at the Basilica of Our Lady of San Juan del Valle on Saturday.

“This is where my home is and it’s a great joy for me to receive this blessing, to be able to serve here,” said Fr. Joe Luis.

The Catholic Diocese of Brownsville has its share of priests ordained from the Valley, but that wasn’t always the case. According to Brenda Riojoas, the communications director from the diocese, to have three Valley natives ordained is a special occasion.

