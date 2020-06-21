Three Valley natives ordained as Catholic priests
Bishop Daniel E. Flores marked the start for three new priests, all are natives of the Rio Grande Valley.
Father Pete Hernandez, Fr. Joe Luis Hernandez and Fr. Robert Moreno Jr. felt the pull to answer the call to priesthood. Fr. Pete says the call is a gift and a mystery. They were ordained at the Basilica of Our Lady of San Juan del Valle on Saturday.
“This is where my home is and it’s a great joy for me to receive this blessing, to be able to serve here,” said Fr. Joe Luis.
The Catholic Diocese of Brownsville has its share of priests ordained from the Valley, but that wasn’t always the case. According to Brenda Riojoas, the communications director from the diocese, to have three Valley natives ordained is a special occasion.
Watch the video above for the full story.
More News
News Video
-
Community remembers Mission police Cpl. Jose 'Speedy' Espericueta one year later
-
Three Valley natives ordained as Catholic priests
-
Surge at UTRGV COVID-19 testing sites prompts for more hires
-
Lawsuit threatened over public comments on lost grant for Mission firefighters
-
The legacy of Melissa D. Betts in Edinburg