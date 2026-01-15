Thursday, Jan. 15, 2025: Nice day with a high of 69!
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone.
You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and X.
More News
News Video
-
New committee will look into proposed golf course at Rio Grande City
-
Consumer Reports: Stay home and kick that cold
-
Road expansion project in Palmview expected to begin in 2027 after a...
-
Drainage improvement project benefiting 2 Alton neighborhoods
-
Registration still open for Edinburg's 44th Annual All-America City David Chavana 10K...
Sports Video
-
Los Fresnos volleyball star Emily Cargill signs with Mary Hardin-Baylor
-
Weslaco East's Aiden Gonzalez signs with OLLU baseball
-
Jordan Bustamante continues making history with Edinburg Vela
-
McAllen High All-State softball star Giada Farias signs with St. Edwards softball
-
McAllen High moves to 27-0 with win against Weslaco in non-district finale