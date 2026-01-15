x

Thursday, Jan. 15, 2025: Nice day with a high of 69!

Thursday, Jan. 15, 2025: Nice day with a high of 69!
1 hour 11 minutes 35 seconds ago Thursday, January 15 2026 Jan 15, 2026 January 15, 2026 10:18 AM January 15, 2026 in Weather

Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. 

You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and X

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days