Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024: Lower humidity, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone.
You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and Twitter.
More News
News Video
-
Pet of the Week: Cheer, the black Labrador
-
Salvation Army of McAllen looking for volunteers for Red Kettle campaign
-
McAllen city officials solidify ties with Tampico, Tamaulipas with Friendship City agreement
-
Mission Fire Department undergoing controlled burn exercise
-
Smart Living: Things to know before co-buying a home