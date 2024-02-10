Tips to care for loved ones with Alzheimer's, dementia after Edinburg man goes missing

Rio Grande Valley experts give tips on how to care for loved ones suffering from Alzheimer's or dementia after an elderly Edinburg man went missing on Friday.

"Disorientation, that could cause one to feel a little panic, maybe wanting to run out and find some kind of familiarity," LPCA therapist at DHR Amy Wong said.

Edinburg police put out a silver alert for a 75-year-old man with Alzheimer's and dementia on Friday. They were able to find him and get him home safe.

One thing people with loved ones who suffer from the same ailments can do to hopefully prevent a similar situation is establishing a routine.

"Maintain a good routine. We want to make sure that we're keeping a consistent schedule so that includes eating, times that they're eating, regulating sleeping cycles, bathing cycles and such. But also planning out good activities so that way they're engaged and hopefully build on that routine," Wong said.

Wong also recommends keeping an eye on your loved one's stress levels.

If they're panicking or having other problems, keep talking to them and familiarize them with their current surroundings.