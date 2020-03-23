Tips to stay fit from home following gym closures

MCALLEN – Gyms across the Rio Grande Valley have temporarily closed due to coronavirus concerns, causing more people to work-out at home.

Trainer at Legacy Fitness and Nutrition Micaelle Justicia says ‘at home’ workouts are more of a mental battle so its important to focus on a goal.

Justicia adds on top of working out people should continue to try to eat healthy and stick to the usual routines the best as possible.

