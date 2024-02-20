Tires slashed on dozens of cars at Brownsville apartment complex

Brownsville police are searching for the person responsible for slashing the tires on more than a dozen cars at an apartment complex.

The vandalism occurred Sunday night at the Fort Brown Condominiums. The suspect slashed the tires on at least 15 cars. Owners of those cars didn't realize what happened until they tried to leave Monday morning.

"We're concerned, all of us here are older," Lucy Galvan said. "Our truck, all four tires were slashed."

Police say a suspect was caught on surveillance cameras. They are now working on tracking that person down but so far no arrests have been made.