To educate the public about COVID-19, local doctor turns to TikTok
In an attempt to educate Rio Grande Valley residents about the coronavirus, a McAllen doctor turned to TikTok.
Dr. Christian Assad, a preventive interventional cardiologist, is sharing news and information about the new coronavirus, COVID-19, on social media.
Underlying health conditions, including obesity, hypertension and diabetes, increase the risk of serious complications when someone contracts COVID-19, Assad said.
In videos posted on TikTok, he urges Valley residents to exercise, eat healthy, reduce stress and focus on getting enough sleep — simple steps that may reduce the risk of COVID-19 complications.
"My goal is to spread so much knowledge" that the instance of chronic disease is reduced and people are healthier, Assad said.
Watch the video above for the full story.
More News
News Video
-
Weslaco police searching for missing 67-year-old man, last known whereabouts in Reynosa
-
Valley congressmen call on Gov. Abbott to reassign National Guard amid coronavirus...
-
Anonymous tip leads to Pharr drug raid, two arrested
-
CON MI GENTE: The Port Isabel lighthouse reopens to the public
-
As demand for COVID-19 testing increases, patients and doctors search for alternative...