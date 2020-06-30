To educate the public about COVID-19, local doctor turns to TikTok

In an attempt to educate Rio Grande Valley residents about the coronavirus, a McAllen doctor turned to TikTok.

Dr. Christian Assad, a preventive interventional cardiologist, is sharing news and information about the new coronavirus, COVID-19, on social media.

Underlying health conditions, including obesity, hypertension and diabetes, increase the risk of serious complications when someone contracts COVID-19, Assad said.

In videos posted on TikTok, he urges Valley residents to exercise, eat healthy, reduce stress and focus on getting enough sleep — simple steps that may reduce the risk of COVID-19 complications.

"My goal is to spread so much knowledge" that the instance of chronic disease is reduced and people are healthier, Assad said.

Watch the video above for the full story.