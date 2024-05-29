Toll fee to increase at Roma international bridge

The commute to drive through the Roma – Ciudad Miguel Alemán International Bridge will soon cost more.

On Saturday, June 1, the toll fee to drive across the bridge will increase from $3.50 to $4.

Starr County Judge Eloy Vera says they try to keep prices similar to other bridges, as most of the other 10 ports of entry across the Rio Grande Valley charge $4 or more to cross in your car.

“It also makes it easier for the toll collectors, they don't have to give change — they just take the $4,” Vera added.

Another goal in the fee increase is saving the historic Roma-Miguel Alemán Suspension Bridge, Vera said.

RELATED STORY: City of Roma receives additional funding to repair historic international bridge

The increase in revenue will be used to pay off loans they've taken to restore the suspension bridge, which was shut down in the 70s and has decayed over time.

“Whatever monies remain, those go into the general fund for the county,” Vera said.

With the new price, crossing five days a week — including the toll to leave Mexico — will now cost roughly $150 a month.

The fee for pedestrians will remain at $1, Vera said.

“A lot of our pedestrians are students that come from Miguel Alemán to study in Roma, so we certainly don't want to penalize them,” Vera said, adding that work for the suspension bridge rehabilitation project should be starting in about a year.

Watch the video above for the full story.