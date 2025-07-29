Toll increase set for Progreso International Bridge

Drivers going into Mexico through the Progreso International Bridge will soon pay more.

Signs around the bridge say that the toll will increase from $4 to $5 starting on Friday, Aug. 1.

Weslaco taxi driver Sandra Garcia said she’ll be affected by the price increase. Garcia said as part of her job, she drives her taxi across the bridge multiple times a day at a flat rate of $10.

“I'm gonna have to bump it up to $15,” Garcia said.

Tourists spoke with Channel 5 News over the price increase.

“Paying another dollar wouldn’t make a difference,” Rio Hondo resident David Rodriguez said.

Pharr resident Concepcion Rodriguez said she wasn’t surprised by the price increase as other things cost more.

Channel 5 News compared the new toll price at Progreso International Bridge to other bridges.

The Hidalgo, Anzalduas, Gateway, Veterans and Los Indios bridges all cost $4. The toll at the Pharr International Bridge is $5.

Channel 5 News reached out to officials with the Progreso bridge to ask about the price increase. Officials said the board wouldn't be able available to answer questions.

