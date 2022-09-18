Tony Parker says he's retiring from NBA after 18 seasons

By STEVE REED

AP Sports Writer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - Four-time NBA champion Tony Parker has announced he's retiring after 18 seasons.

The 37-year-old guard played 17 said on Twitter Monday that it was an emotional decision and that it has been an "incredible journey." He played 17 seasons for the San Antonio Spurs and made the postseason every year of his career before joining the Hornets last season and missing the playoffs. He was selected to the All-Star team six times and was named second-team All-NBA three times.

Parker stated 1,151 games regular season games and averaged 15.5 points and 5.6 assists per game. He also played in 226 playoffs games, averaging 17.9 points and 5.1 assists per game.

Parker had one year left on his contract with the Hornets, but was not a major part of Charlotte's rotation late last season.

