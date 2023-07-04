Tornado damage leaves Laguna Heights family struggling to stay cool

Recovery efforts continue for a family in Laguna Heights nearly two months after a tornado tore through the area.

The home of Aureliano Silva was heavily damaged as a result of the deadly EF 1 tornado. Silva said he’s done enough repairs to make the house livable again, but the roof still needs a lot of work.

The roof is full of holes, making it easy for the cool air from the home’s window AC unit to escape.

“When it was super-hot outside, it would just shoot out hot air,” Silva said. “It's hotter than ever before. Maybe when the roof was OK it wouldn't get so hot, but now it's hot.”

Silva is the caretaker of his parents. They live with him and are disabled, so they are unable to work.

“They don't deserve to live this way,” Silva said. “If I had the money I would fix this place up, but I don't."

The family is hoping someone can help fix their roof or provide another window AC unit to keep them cool in the summer heat.

“In the mornings it's OK because it's still a little bit cool, but from 12 on it's bad,” Martha Garza said. “[It gets] really hot, you can't breathe, and I just keep on drinking water."

Channel 5 News passed along the family's information to the Cameron County Office of Emergency Management. The office is working with a volunteer organization called The Long Term Recovery Group to raise money to buy building materials and gather volunteers to do home repairs.

Those wanting to learn more about the Long Term Recovery Group can call the Cameron County emergency management office at 956-547-7000