Toros Prepare For Season Opener: Sign Erik Pimentel

EDINBURG - The RGV FC Toros are gearing up for their fifth season of USL play on Saturday when they host New Mexico United FC at HEB Park. It will be the second season opener four seasons apart for head coach Wilmer Cabrera who will coach his first match as Toros head coach at HEB Park, something he didn't have the chance to do in his first season as the stadium was not yet completed.

Cabrera spoke to the media on Tuesday about what is different about this season opener as opposed to the one he coached five years ago.