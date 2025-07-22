Torres Boxing Academy in Mission helping female athletes go pro

Women training at the Torres Boxing Academy in Mission are taking matters into their own hands.

Or rather, their fists.

The gym is putting female boxers on the map, according to Coach Marc Torres.

"These girls are something special,” Torres said. “They can do something in this sport — in a male dominant sport, let's change that narrative. Let’s get these girls to be the number one in the country, and let's get these girls to take over the world."

Among those training at Torres Boxing Academy is 15-year-old Stella Rose Menchaca. She brought her first belt home at the Gulf Coast Nationals in Houston.

"I've never fought anywhere outside the Valley so that was my first time,” Manchaca said. “It was a good experience. I’m glad I got to have it with the coach that I have now."

Torres praised Stella.

“As soon as I started training Stella, from the moment she started jump roping, I saw something different in her,” Torres said. “She has the drive, she has the passion, and she's coachable."

Others even moved states to train with Coach Torres.

“I started boxing here with his classes,” boxer Vitaly Lopez said. “I've been doing good, I’ve been staying sharp, and my mom decided that she wanted me to be here for a year for boxing."

“The first time I worked her mitts, I knew she was special,” Torres said. “I told her, ‘let's work at this. You got it, you have everything you need to be a boxer. Let’s keep working.’"

Stella and Vitaly said it’s important to have a coach who believes in them and their capabilities, giving these young ladies extra motivation to pursue a career in boxing.

“I do want to make a career out of this, I want to be a world champion, “Stella said. “I want to go pro, and I want to make girl boxing big."

“I see myself becoming a champion,” Vitaly said.

The next step for these girls are the Texas Women’s Championships on Friday, Aug. 29 in Houston.

“Seeing my daughter, I want her to grow up one day knowing that she can do anything,” Torres said. “And if these girls are going to be her example, I couldn't pick a better example for my daughter… it's time to take these girls to mainstream boxing."

Watch the video above for the full story.