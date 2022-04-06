x

Traffic accident on the expressway creating major delays

4 hours 5 minutes 34 seconds ago Wednesday, April 06 2022 Apr 6, 2022 April 06, 2022 10:49 AM April 06, 2022 in News - Local

A car crashed into a road work sign, causing major delays on the expressway in the San Juan/Alamo area.

Motorists traveling westbound on the I-2 are asked to seek alternate routes, as traffic can be seen backed for several miles.

