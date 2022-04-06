Traffic accident on the expressway creating major delays

A car crashed into a road work sign, causing major delays on the expressway in the San Juan/Alamo area.

{11:17AM Wednesday} ***TRAFFIC ALERT: An accident in the Alamo/San Juan area is causing major delays on westbound I-2. Please seek an alternate route if possible. pic.twitter.com/01Itw3MUyQ — Andrew Chung (@KRGV_Andrew) April 6, 2022

Motorists traveling westbound on the I-2 are asked to seek alternate routes, as traffic can be seen backed for several miles.

