Traffic accident on the expressway creating major delays
A car crashed into a road work sign, causing major delays on the expressway in the San Juan/Alamo area.
{11:17AM Wednesday} ***TRAFFIC ALERT: An accident in the Alamo/San Juan area is causing major delays on westbound I-2. Please seek an alternate route if possible. pic.twitter.com/01Itw3MUyQ— Andrew Chung (@KRGV_Andrew) April 6, 2022
Motorists traveling westbound on the I-2 are asked to seek alternate routes, as traffic can be seen backed for several miles.
