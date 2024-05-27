Travel and safety tips to South Padre Island for Memorial Day

Many people will be heading to South Padre Island for Memorial Day, but officials want to remind you to celebrate safely.

Something to keep in mind while at the beach is the hot weather.

Make sure you are staying well hydrated, apply sunblock and have something to give you shade from the sun.

The first thing to do before hitting the water is being on the lookout for the colored flags. They show what the water conditions are and what safety precautions to take in the water.

A red flag means there's a risk for rip currents and choppy waves. A yellow flag means waves may be moderate and people should swim near lifeguards and lastly, a purple flag means dangerous marine life is present.

SPI Ocean Rescue says if those who don't know how to swim should stay out of the water because it can be dangerous.

While in the water, people should be mindful of rip currents. If you get caught in one, don't fight the current. Instead, swim parallel to the shore and if you get tired, float on your back.

In case of an emergency, wave down a lifeguard or call 911.

Another thing to keep in mind is the sand will get hot. Be sure to protect your feet and dog's paws on the beach as well.

Dogs can also suffer a heat stroke faster than humans, so make sure they have enough water. Lastly, make sure you rinse them down after leaving the beach. They can get an ear infection a lot easier than humans.

Larger crowds at the island also means first responders will be busy making sure everyone stays safe.

The South Padre Island Police Department hired extra personal to help.

SPI Police Captain Juan Herrera wants to remind drivers to only park in designated areas for visitors.

"Secure your vehicles and any belongings of value that are visible from the outside. Just remove those articles and that will prevent, hopefully, people from trying to take any items or go into vehicles," Herrera said.

With more pedestrians on the roadways and sidewalks, police want to remind drivers coming to or leaving from the island to keep an eye on the road at all times.

Cameron County is a no-refusal county year-round. That means if you are pulled over and are suspected of drunk driving, you have two choices, take a breathalyzer test or have your blood drawn.

Police are asking if you are planning to drink, make sure you plan a sober ride to get back home safely.