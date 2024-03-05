Trial date set for Brownsville murder suspect

A man accused of stabbing and killing a 20-year-old at a Brownsville apartment complex is set to go to trial later this month.

Ernesto de Los Reyes was 19 years old when he was arrested in Sept. 2023 in connection with the stabbing death of 20-year-old Rolando Reyna.

Officers with the Brownsville Police Department responded to the Bella Terra Apartments on the 3200 block of Galeno Crossing where they found Reyna dead in the parking lot.

Police previously said de Los Reyes stabbed Reyna following a fight.

De Los Reyes is set to appear in court on Wednesday, March 20. His trial date is set for Monday, March 25.

Court records indicate De Los Reyes will also be tried on an unrelated charge of assaulting a public servant.

An indictment against him states that De Los Reyes hit a jailer at the Brownsville city jail with a phone in Jan. 2023.