Trial expected to begin for man accused in deadly 2018 crash in Edinburg

EDINBURG – A trial is expected to get underway Wednesday for an Edinburg man charged in connection to a 2018 crash that killed three people.

Jury selection wrapped up Tuesday in the case of 21-year-old Luis Javier Gonzalez. He’s facing three charges of intoxication manslaughter and one count of intoxication assault.

Police say he was under the influence of drugs Aug. 9, 2018 when he crashed head-on into another car, which was occupied by four people, including a 3-year-old child. Gonzalez was 19 years old at the time.

