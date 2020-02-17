Trial to begin over Arkema chemical plant fire during Harvey

By JUAN A. LOZANO

Associated Press

HOUSTON (AP) - A subsidiary of a French chemical manufacturer, along with three senior staff members are set to go on trial this week over a fire at a Houston-area chemical plant that was overwhelmed by Hurricane Harvey's flooding in 2017. Opening statements in the trial of Arkema Inc., its CEO and two other employees are set for either Wednesday or Thursday. Arkema says the blaze was due to an act of God that created Harvey. But prosecutors say Arkema is criminally responsible for the toxic cloud released by the blaze because it failed to properly prepare ahead of the storm.

