Trio charged in connection with auto theft ring

McAllen police arrested three Houston-area men on auto theft charges, according to a news release.

The three men are accused of stealing three cars on Nov. 9 and 10 in McAllen, according to a news release from the McAllen Police Department.

Jorge Rodriguez, 43, was arrested Nov. 9 and was charged with auto theft. His bond was set at $8,000.

Adrian Hilvan Lopez, 28, was arrested Nov. 22 and faces three counts of auto theft. His bond set at $120,000.

Cesar Melquiades, 30, was arrested Nov. 22 and faces multiple counts of auto theft, theft and unlawful possession of a weapon. His bond was set at $175,000.