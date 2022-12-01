Trio charged in connection with auto theft ring
McAllen police arrested three Houston-area men on auto theft charges, according to a news release.
The three men are accused of stealing three cars on Nov. 9 and 10 in McAllen, according to a news release from the McAllen Police Department.
Jorge Rodriguez, 43, was arrested Nov. 9 and was charged with auto theft. His bond was set at $8,000.
Adrian Hilvan Lopez, 28, was arrested Nov. 22 and faces three counts of auto theft. His bond set at $120,000.
Cesar Melquiades, 30, was arrested Nov. 22 and faces multiple counts of auto theft, theft and unlawful possession of a weapon. His bond was set at $175,000.
