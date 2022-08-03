Troy Aikman visits RGV to promote new beer
Dallas Cowboys NFL Hall of Fame quarterback Troy Aikman visited the Valley Tuesday.
Aikman was in downtown Weslaco serving cold beer to his fans and signing autographs.
The three-time Super Bowl champion was promoting his new beer, Elite 8.
"Valley's been awesome," Aikman said. "Yeah, everybody's been amazing and great. Good to be here."
