Troy Aikman visits RGV to promote new beer

4 hours 26 minutes 33 seconds ago Wednesday, August 03 2022 Aug 3, 2022 August 03, 2022 12:18 PM August 03, 2022 in Sports

Dallas Cowboys NFL Hall of Fame quarterback Troy Aikman visited the Valley Tuesday.

Aikman was in downtown Weslaco serving cold beer to his fans and signing autographs.

The three-time Super Bowl champion was promoting his new beer, Elite 8. 

"Valley's been awesome," Aikman said. "Yeah, everybody's been amazing and great. Good to be here."

