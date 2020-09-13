Trump, Biden hold very different campaign events amid pandemic

With about seven weeks left until Election Day, both President Donald J. Trump and Democratic Party candidate Joseph R. Biden Jr. are campaigning hard.

Trump held a series of campaign events over the weekend, drawing large crowds. Biden, meanwhile, kept his in-person campaign events small because of concerns about COVID-19.

Trump slammed Biden, saying the former vice president was "locked up in a room someplace." Biden called the Trump campaign events "reckless rallies."

Watch the video for the full story.