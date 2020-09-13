x

Trump, Biden hold very different campaign events amid pandemic

2 hours 26 minutes 14 seconds ago Sunday, September 13 2020 Sep 13, 2020 September 13, 2020 12:37 PM September 13, 2020 in News - Local

With about seven weeks left until Election Day, both President Donald J. Trump and Democratic Party candidate Joseph R. Biden Jr. are campaigning hard.

Trump held a series of campaign events over the weekend, drawing large crowds. Biden, meanwhile, kept his in-person campaign events small because of concerns about COVID-19.

Trump slammed Biden, saying the former vice president was "locked up in a room someplace." Biden called the Trump campaign events "reckless rallies."

