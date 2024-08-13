Tuesday, August 13, 2024: Spotty showers, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone.
You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and Twitter.
More News
News Video
-
Made in the 956: Christian's Cookie House in Harlingen
-
Mother charged in connection with death of her daughter
-
Fallen DPS trooper being honored during fourth annual Trooper Moises Sanchez obstacle...
-
Weslaco Animal Services receives $100,000 donation
-
Smart Living: Boosting numbers of women in construction