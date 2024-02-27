x

Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024: Windy and hot, temps in the 90s

2 hours 35 minutes 55 seconds ago Tuesday, February 27 2024 Feb 27, 2024 February 27, 2024 8:00 AM February 27, 2024 in News - Local

Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. 

You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and Twitter

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days