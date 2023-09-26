Tuesday, September 26, 2023: Scattered thunderstorms, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone.
You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and Twitter.
More News
News Video
-
Trial for suspect accused of killing man three years ago wraps up...
-
Frustrations linger after flight disruptions at Valley airports
-
Man arrested in connection to shots fired at Brownsville park in August
-
New developments in 10-year-old cold case of human remains found at SPI
-
Pump Patrol: September 26, 2023