Tulsa's Golden Driller statue gets Tesla-style makeover

TULSA, Okla. (AP) - Tulsa's iconic Golden Driller statue is joining the effort to lure automaker Tesla to build its new U.S. assembly plant in Oklahoma's second-largest city. The 75-foot tall statue is getting a makeover that includes a bright-red Tesla logo on its chest and a mask to make the oil field worker resemble Tulsa CEO Elon Musk. City officials plan to unveil the new look at a press conference Wednesday afternoon. The company has reportedly picked Tulsa and Austin, Texas, as finalists for its new factory that is expected to employ more than 10,000 people.

