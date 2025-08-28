Two-a-Day Tour 2025: Brownsville Veterans Chargers

Brownsville Veterans football is back. The team is hoping to reclaim the district championship once more. A new quarterback headlines a new era for the chargers - ready to take charge and go on a deep playoff run.

“It’s beautiful holding up a trophy, you know it’s not a good feeling whenever you get second place and we’re coming back with a little bit of vengeance, a little more fight in our eyes," said senior defensive tackle, Andrew Quintero.

Storm Montoya shined for the team at QB for the last two seasons. Junior Jake Saenz steps in. He is the 2024 defensive newcomer of the year in their district from 2024. This season, the Chargers have full trust in him as their QB.

“He followed in the steps of storm, for three years he’s been working hard and now he’s stepping up, he’s ready to take in the position," said junior slot, Maddox Bond.

The Chargers offense will be aided by the return of three of their star playmakers. Calvin Trevellion, Maddox Bond, and Cesar Belmontes.

"All 3 of those guys have a lot of experience, the soul starting running back on any team in the valley, i truly believe so. We’re very blessed to have 3 of those guys with high caliber that will cary the ball and score a bunch of touchdowns for us," said head football coach J.C. Ramirez.



On defense, things are anchored by a senior heavy defensive line. Coach Ramirez feels the athleticism of the entire defensive unit is top notch.

The charger's first game is on August 29th against PSJA memorial.