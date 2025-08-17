Two-A-Day Tour 2025: Donna

The Donna Redskins have a new Head Coach Weldon Jones who's stepping into his first Head Coaching job. Prior to this he was the Offensive Coordinator over at Edinburg Economedes and Edinburg Vela.

"It's always going to be a big deal here 1961 State champs. That's always going to be the milestone for us. The administration and community are giving me a lot of faith to lead this team down that road and hopefully make some noise down that way." says Head Coach Weldon Jones about getting the job.

Donna finished the season with a 2-6 district record. This year they will be an experienced group defensively as they return eight key defensive players.

On offense we'll see a young core starting with their Quarterback Junior Luke Guerrero. Donna will lean on the defense to keep them in games while their offense gets up to speed.