Two-a-day Tour: La Joya

By: Brandon Benitez

LA JOYA, Texas -- La Joya went 4-6 last season, trending upwards after cancelling their 2020 season due to low numbers effected by COVID-19.

Click on the video above for more on a team ready to fight for a playoff spot.

