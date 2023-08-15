x

Two-A-Day Tour: McAllen Memorial Mustangs

6 hours 35 minutes 40 seconds ago Monday, August 14 2023 Aug 14, 2023 August 14, 2023 5:25 PM August 14, 2023 in Sports
By: Brandon Benitez

MCALLEN, Texas -- The McAllen Memorial Mustangs are ready to avenge after snapping a 12 year streak of making the playoffs.

With 31 returning lettermen, these mustangs are ready to compete in what should be another tough District 15-5A DI.

Click on the video above for more.

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days