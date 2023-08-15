Two-A-Day Tour: McAllen Memorial Mustangs
MCALLEN, Texas -- The McAllen Memorial Mustangs are ready to avenge after snapping a 12 year streak of making the playoffs.
With 31 returning lettermen, these mustangs are ready to compete in what should be another tough District 15-5A DI.
Click on the video above for more.
