Two a Day Tour: Weslaco Panthers

WESLACO, TEXAS --

District 32-6A is one of the most competitive districts in the Valley, especially when it comes to playoff seeding.

Weslaco was in the playoffs at 3-2 in their five district games... falling to Harlingen and San Benito... but getting back into the playoffs.

This season, the Panthers graduated 35 of their seniors, so they'll be looking to the young guys to step up this season.

Watch the full preview above to hear from head coach Roy Stroman and some of the players.