Two Brownsville hospitals out of pediatric beds due to child flu hospitalizations, officials say

Two hospitals in Brownsville are out of pediatric beds, according to hospital officials.

Officials say children who are testing positive for the flu are suffering from complications, like pneumonia, and need to be hospitalized.

Dr. Asim Zamir, chief of pediatrics at Valley Baptist Medical Center, said Valley Baptist and Valley Regional hospitals in Brownsville are out of pediatric beds and that most of the children who are getting really sick have underlying health conditions.

“Normally, what we see, the complications after influenza infections is less than five percent, but we're seeing more often the complications, especially on those kids who already have underlying diseases," Dr. Zamir said.

Doctors say most of the patients who are hospitalized get better quickly and usually go home after a day or two.