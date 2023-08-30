Two men arrested in an 8-liner raid in Brownsville have been arraigned
Two men who were operating a game room inside a Brownsville home were arraigned Wednesday.
Miguel Lopez Soto and Maykol Guerrero Chirino were arrested Tuesday after multiple law enforcement agencies raided a home on the 600 block of Adams Street.
RELATED STORY: Two men arrested following raid at game room found inside Brownsville home
Soto and Chirino are non-U.S. citizens. Soto is from Matamoros and Chirino is from Venezuela.
Both men were charged with gambling promotion and operating coin machines without a license. They were given a $2,500 bond for each offense, and each offense comes with a maximum of 12 months in county jail.
More News
News Video
-
Two men arrested in an 8-liner raid in Brownsville have been arraigned
-
New state law requires electric car owners to pay an extra fee...
-
Victor Godinez goes before judge for death of DPS Trooper
-
South Padre Island planning big events for Labor Day Weekend
-
Wednesday, August 30, 2023: Breezy and dry, temps in the 100s