Two men facing human smuggling charges following crash in Mission

Two Mexican nationals made their initial appearance Monday in federal court on human smuggling charges following a crash in Mission, court records show.

Jose Manuel Zamarripa-Torres, 38, and Daniel Flores-Hernandez, 19, were charged with conspiring to transport undocumented individuals, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office Southern District of Texas.

According to the release, both men were arrested after Zamarripa-Torres picked up five undocumented individuals from a raft that crossed into the Rio Grande from Mexico on Thursday, March 20. Flores-Hernandez served as the brush guide.

Both men are being held in federal custody without a bond.

According to the criminal complaint against both men, U.S. Border Patrol agents were conducting surveillance in Mission when they saw the smuggling incident. Agents were able to disable multiple tires from the vehicle that Zamarripa-Torres was driving, but the vehicle failed to yield even after Border Patrol agents and troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety attempted to conduct a traffic stop.

The vehicle struck another vehicle at the intersection of Inspiration and 3 Mile roads and continued driving north. The over six-mile-long chase ended when the vehicle Zamarripa-Torres was driving hit a power pole and a fence at the 4500 block of North Inspiration Road.

During an interview with investigators, Zamarripa-Torres confessed to driving the vehicle, and that he received $350 per undocumented individual he picks up.

Flores-Hernandez told investigators he received $10 per immigrant he smuggled into the country.

Border Patrol conducted the investigation with the assistance of the Texas Department of Public Safety.