Two people in custody after over 90 dogs found in McAllen home

Two people in custody after officers with the McAllen Police Department responded to a report of "an odor" inside a residence.

A total of 93 dogs and one cat were found inside the residence, according to a news release from the city of McAllen.

McAllen police spokesman Lt. Joel Morales confirmed to Channel 5 News that police responded to a call of animal cruelty at a home at the 3400 block of Ozark Avenue Saturday at around 9:30 a.m.

According to Xochitl Mora, a spokesperson for the city of McAllen, officers requested assistance from the McAllen Fire Department and ambulance services at the scene.

Two people are in police custody in connection to the case, Mora added. The individuals have not been identified by authorities.

Palm Valley Animal Society Director Faith Wright said the animals are being dropped off at the PVAS Trenton Center location at 2501 W. Trenton Road in Edinburg.

The animals are “severely neglected,” Wright added.

“They’re overmatted, fed but not cared for,” Wright said.

The shelter is calling for groomers to help pamper the dogs, and for fosters to temporarily house the dogs.

The animals are being cared for through a “unified effort” with the cities of Mission and McAllen, Hidalgo County and other cities and shelters, Mora added.