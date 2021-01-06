Two Separate Busts Lead to Multiple Seizures in Weslaco
WESLACO – Two separate busts in Weslaco lead to the seizure of weapons, ammo, drugs and cash.
It happened Saturday morning at a subdivision on Mile 4 1/2 west.
Weslaco Police, Hidalgo County Sheriff's Deputies and Homeland Security Investigations agents worked simultaneously to execute the warrants.
It happened Saturday morning at a subdivision on Mile 4 1/2 west.
