Two Separate Busts Lead to Multiple Seizures in Weslaco

WESLACO – Two separate busts in Weslaco lead to the seizure of weapons, ammo, drugs and cash.

It happened Saturday morning at a subdivision on Mile 4 1/2 west.

Weslaco Police, Hidalgo County Sheriff's Deputies and Homeland Security Investigations agents worked simultaneously to execute the warrants.

