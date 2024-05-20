Two suspects arrested in connection with Edinburg aggravated robbery, human smuggling

Two suspects were taken into federal custody for human smuggling in a vehicle that was allegedly stolen in Edinburg, according to City of Edinburg Spokesperson Roxanne Lerma.

Lerma said on Sunday around 6:30 p.m. police responded to 4420 West University Drive for an aggravated robbery.

Police said they made contact with the victim, who reported that as he was getting water, two unidentified suspects approached him and ask for his phone.

Lerma said the suspects displayed a firearm and pushed the victim out of his vehicle, identified as a Ford Fiesta, which was ultimately taken.

At around 3 a.m. Monday, Edinburg police were advised by Customs and Border Protection that two males, identified as 18-year-olds Christian Brayden Hardy and Jesus Jonathan Rodriguez, were detained in a stolen Ford Fiesta for human smuggling; a firearm was later recovered.

Hardy and Rodriguez are currently in federal custody and have pending aggravated robbery charges.