Two suspects wanted in connection to Rio Grande City homicide

Rio Grande City police are seeking two suspects in connection to a homicide investigation

At about 9 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to a home on the 100 block of R. Corona Sr. Drive regarding an unresponsive man who was later identified as Sergio Sanchez, according to the Rio Grande City Police Department.

Sanchez was shot and suffered blunt force trauma to the head, police said in a news release.

During the investigation, police identified Alfredo Reyna, 38, and Joel Velasquez Rios, 44, as the individuals involved in the homicide. The two men are wanted on murder charges.

Those with information on the suspects’ whereabouts are urged to contact the Rio Grande City Crime Stopper at 956-488-8477 or the Rio Grande City Police Department at 956-487-8892.