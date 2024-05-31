Two women arrested in connection with Hidalgo County murder investigation

Monica Victoria Gomez and Jennifer Jane Snider. Photo credit: Hidalgo County jail records

Two additional arrests were made in connection with the murder of a 41-year-old man whose body was found inside a barrel that was buried near Edinburg, according to the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office.

Monica Victoria Gomez, 41, was arraigned on Thursday on charges of murder and tampering with physical evidence. Jennifer Jane Snider, 39, was arraigned on a charge of tampering with physical evidence, according to a news release.

Gomez and Snider were already in custody at the Hidalgo County jail on unrelated charges of human smuggling and possession, and possession of a controlled substance, respectively, when they were arrested on Wednesday, the news release added.

Both women were charged for their alleged roles in the death of Juan Carlos Hernandez De Leon, whose body was found on May 15 inside a barrel that was buried at a residence in rural Edinburg.

Jesus Grijalva, Samuel Uvalle Sr. and Alejandro Cantu were previously arrested in connection with the death.

According to an affidavit provided to Channel 5 News, three individuals — identified as Grijalva, Uvalle Sr. and Roberto Salas — attacked De Leon with a hammer at Grijalva’s San Juan residence on May 7.

De Leon died following the assault, and his body was placed in the barrel that was found buried at the Edinburg property, the affidavit stated.

Cantu was seen picking up the excavator used to bury the barrel that had De Leon’s body, the sheriff’s office stated in an earlier news release.

On Friday, the sheriff’s office said Gomez participated in the deadly assault, and she and Snider helped dispose of De Leon’s cell phone.

Gomez’s bond was set at $4 million, and Snider had her bond set at $1 million.

Investigators continue searching for Salas.

Those with any information linked to the investigation are urged to contact the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office at 956-383-8114.