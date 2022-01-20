TxDOT: Bridges being prepared for winter weather roads

A freeze warning will go into effect later tonight.

Crews with the Texas Department of Public Transportation have been out the last two days preparing roadways to keep drivers safe. They said they’ll continue throughout Thursday evening to hopefully keep roads from freezing up just in time for the Friday morning commute.

Meteorologist Barry Goldsmith with the National Weather Service in Brownsville said that while major power outages like last year’s winter freeze are not expected, some people should prepare for minor outages

TxDOT officials advise the public to stay off the roads if you can but if you need to drive - they say lower your speed - maintain at least three times the normal following distance - which is recommended to be 3 seconds - on dry roads.

