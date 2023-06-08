TxDOT interactive exhibit aims to warn the public of the dangers of distracted driving

A new display at La Plaza Mall in McAllen aims to bring attention to the dangers of distracted driving.

The Talk, Text, Crash exhibit included a distracted driving simulator that included texting and talking on the phone while driving.

“Unfortunately, in Texas, distracted driving crashes increased by 10% last year,” Texas Department of Transportation spokesman Ray Pedraza said. “Since 2017, another 2,000 Texans have died because of distracted driving crashes."

Six of those deaths in 2022 happened in the TxDOT Pharr district.

Watch the video above for the full story.