TxDOT seeking public input on proposed road widening project in San Juan

The Texas Department of Transportation is inviting the public to attend a series of upcoming meetings to discuss a proposed $40 million project.

The FM 1426/N. Raul Longoria Road Project would widen the road from four lanes to a six-lane roadway with a raised median from Nolana Loop to I-2.

If approved, the project will cost $40 million, and take two and a half years to complete once it begins in 2027, according to TxDOT.

A virtual public meeting to discuss the project is set for Monday, April 15 at 5 p.m.

The meeting will be held at the TxDOT website. Those wanting to attend will have to enter the keyword “FM 1426 (N. Raul Longoria Rd.)” when prompted.

An in-person meeting is set for Tuesday, April 16 at 5 p.m. at the Hidalgo County Precinct 2 Multi-Purpose Center, located at 509 E. Earling Rd in San Juan.

Watch the video above for the full story.