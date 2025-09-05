TXDOT seeks feedback on Ed Carey Drive expansion in Harlingen

The Texas Department of Public Transportation wants to expand one of Harlingen's busiest roads, and construction would impact a lot of drivers.

Driving down Ed Carey Drive, there is a lot of traffic.

It's something Harlingen resident Jaime Hernandez sees every day, which is why he supports TXDOT's plan to expand the roadway.

"I've seen the traffic gets worse. They try to keep up with it, but I think they are failing. Pretty soon, if they don't do something, it's going to be like McAllen. You would have to stop on the expressway, so

much traffic," Hernandez said.

Hernandez says he sees the most traffic during school drop-off and pick-up. To avoid drivers, he finds different routes to the grocery stores.

"You can't go out this way. You have to go out that way because you can't see whether the traffic is coming or not, so when you look over, they are right on you," Hernandez said.

TXDOT's proposal focuses on Loop 499, or Ed Carey Drive between I-69E and Harrison Avenue, also known as FM 106.

Parts of Ed Carey Drive are currently six lanes, other parts are four lanes.

Under the proposal, the entire more than two-mile stretch would become six-lanes. They would also improve a bridge over the Arroyo Colorado.

TXDOT also plans to add several safety features for everyone who uses the roads.

"This project is to enhance safety by adding those bicycle and pedestrian accommodations. Five-foot sidewalks on each side of the road and the median throughout the limit of the project to reduce conflict points on the roadway to prevent crashes," TXDOT Pharr District Public Information Officer Ray Pedraza said.

The estimated cost of the project is $62 million.

Pedraza knows a lot of people drive the route, and he wants them to share how they feel about the project.

"The public involvement process is a very important part of the development project. So we highly encourage folks to come out and ask questions, whether that's the design or roadway," Pedraza said.

According to TXDOT's plan, no homes would be impacted, but one non-residential building would be.

TXDOT is hosting both a virtual and in-person public meeting. The in-person meeting is scheduled for Tuesday at the Treasure Hills Elementary School cafeteria.

If the plan goes forward, construction could start as early as 2035.

For more information on the project and the upcoming meetings, click here.

Watch the video above for the full story.